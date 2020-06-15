Help an Ally: 'Stamped from the Beginning'

All this week 13 ON YOUR SIDE is partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Library to feature books that educate readers about the history of racism in our country

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We understand this is a time in which some are looking to do more than retweet a hashtag, share a post, or offer up a like.

Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we stand with our black community and colleagues and would like to provide context and resources for those who would like to stand with them as well.

So this week we are showcasing titles that are part of Grand Rapids Public Library's "How to be a Good Ally" book list.

First up is "Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X Kendi."

This book uses the life stories of five major American intellectuals ranging from Angela Davis to Thomas Jefferson to examine the debates between racists and anti-racists.

Kendi shows how and why some of our leading pro-slavery and pro-civil rights thinkers have challenged or helped cement racist ideas in America.

He talks about how racist ideas did not come from ignorance or hatred but instead are a devised and intentional concept.

However despite racism's creation, "Stamped from the Beginning" offers us the tools we need to expose racism -- and in the process, gives us reason to have hope.

If you're interested in reading "Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" by Ibram X Kendi you can head to your nearest library or download the audio book for free on Hoopla Digital with your library card!

