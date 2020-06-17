Help an Ally: "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America"

The book focuses on the deterioration of urban areas and the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We understand this is a time in which some are looking to do more than retweet a hashtag, share a post, or offer up a like.

Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we stand with our black community and colleagues and would like to provide context and resources for those who would like to stand with them as well.

So this week we are showcasing titles that are part of Grand Rapids Public Library's "How to be a Good Ally" book list.

Wednesday morning, we featured the book "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America" by Richard Rothstein.

The book focuses on the deterioration of urban areas and "The Fair Housing Act of 1968".

If you're interested in reading "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America" you can head to your nearest library or download the audio book for free on Hoopla Digital with your library card!

