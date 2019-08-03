KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Families across Kent County are working hard to pay for housing and food, but struggle to meet their basic needs. That's where the United Way steps in.
In the month of March, the United Way will hold collection drives throughout the area. The community is encouraged to donate cleaning supplies, kitchen supplies, toiletries and baby items.
It is easy to participate. Simply add a few extra items to your grocery cart the next time you head to the store.
Drop off locations:
- Heart of West Michigan United Way: 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids
- Kent District Library: All locations
- Level One Bank: 2355 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids
Items needed:
- Shampoo
- Soap
- Deodorant
- Feminine hygiene products
- Toothpaste and brushes
- Socks
- Underwear
- Diapers and wipes
- Buckets
- Disinfectant
- Dish soap
- Sponges
- Household cleaners
- Laundry Soap
- Bath towels
- Twin sheets
- Blankets
- Pillow cases and pillows
Visit Heart of West Michigan United Way for more information.
