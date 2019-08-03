KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Families across Kent County are working hard to pay for housing and food, but struggle to meet their basic needs. That's where the United Way steps in.

In the month of March, the United Way will hold collection drives throughout the area. The community is encouraged to donate cleaning supplies, kitchen supplies, toiletries and baby items.

It is easy to participate. Simply add a few extra items to your grocery cart the next time you head to the store.

Drop off locations:

Items needed:

Shampoo

Soap

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Toothpaste and brushes

Socks

Underwear

Diapers and wipes

Buckets

Disinfectant

Dish soap

Sponges

Household cleaners

Laundry Soap

Bath towels

Twin sheets

Blankets

Pillow cases and pillows

Visit Heart of West Michigan United Way for more information.

