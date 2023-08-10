Stay on designated paths to help stabilize the dunes at Laketown Beach, township says

Here are some steps you can take — literally — to help stabilize the sand dunes along Lake Michigan.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission is asking visitors to the beach to stick to designated paths.

While it may seem fun to go your own way, people trudging through the sand dunes are disrupting and destabilizing the sand dunes.

You can help keep the sand in place by sticking to designated paths along the beach.

The chairperson of the parks group recently posted six signs asking beachgoers to stick to the paths to help protect dune stabilization efforts. These signs were left over from when the stairs were installed about 30 years ago.

“The biggest reason why I wanted the signs out is to remind people that the dunes are fragile and excessive foot traffic in areas that are not dedicated for travel disrupt and uproot the vegetation which in turn causes destabilization of the dune and exacerbates erosion,” said Jeremy Van Hoven, chairperson of the parks commission. “What was concerning me the most was areas that were being traversed and ‘new’ trails being worn into the recently planted grass.”

Grass planting efforts began in October to help keep the sand in place, and more plants are expected.

This issue is nothing new. The township has battled shifting sand for decades, and the parking lot needs to be cleared each spring.

Large portions of the wooden steps are often buried. Volunteers help shovel stand off the stairs from the parking lot to the dune.

“Sand dunes are quite unique and we are blessed to have them comprise the entire western edge of our township. I would like to do anything that we can to further protect them for future generations to enjoy,” Van Hoven said.

The parks commission is updating its five-year master plan in an effort to secure state and federal grants.

You can help support the Laketown Parks and Rec. in building their master plan by filling out this survey.

The beach is located at 6710 142nd Ave, and it's open from dawn to dusk.

Visitors should know there are no lifeguards or warning flags, and no dogs are allowed.

