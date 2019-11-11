GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The numbers are sobering. More than half a million Americans are homeless. Studies suggest as many as 42 million people struggle with hunger. Sadly, the problem is growing. National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week kicks off later this week. the goal is to raise awareness and shine a light on this issue.

Mary DeYoung, the director of advancement and strategic partnerships for 3:11 Youth Housing says that is part of their mission as well.

DeYoung says "since 2012, 3:11 has been providing housing to young people, ages 18 to 24, in Grand Rapids. Without 3:11 many of these people would not have a safe place to live."

3:11 Youth Housing gives homeless young adults a place to go At any given night in Kent County, more than 80 young people have no place to go, no place to sleep, no place to find shelter. That number reaches over 2,000 for the entire year. 3:11 Youth Housing develops affordable, safe housing for these young adults to help them transition to a healthy interdependence.

3:11 exists to provide a supportive network to our young people, and through your support, community partnerships, and the work of our youth, we hope to be able to house even more of the 2,000 young people experiencing homelessness throughout Kent County each year."

The non-profit has 8 properties in Grand Rapids that can house 30 people at one time. DeYoung says the average stay is about 18 months but says the work with their clients as long as it takes for them to secure safe and stable housing.

"More than 90% of the young people who exit 3:11 go into stable housing of their own," she says. "Young people are particularly vulnerable. Right now, many people are paying 70% to 80% of their income on rent. We have also found that 40% of the homeless youth population is also LGBTQ."

3:11 is equally committed to providing mentoring and education and employment assistance. To date, "90% of their youth have obtained full-time employment, entered and completed trade school, and/or pursued higher education."

