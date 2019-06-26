GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pizza is great, but pizza and serving a good cause is even better -- which is exactly what MOD Pizza is doing.

MOD Pizza is working to help the community with a Battle of the Pizzas charity event. One dollar from every specialty pizza in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo will go to one of two charities: New City Kids of Grand Rapids and Community Healing Center in Kalamazoo.

To enjoy the pizza and donate, you just have to go to MOD and order one of the specialty pizzas. Delicious!

For more information about MOD Pizza and all the slices you can get, check out their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.