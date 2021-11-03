'Helping us grow': New report shows positive impact of immigrants in Ottawa County

According to the report, "In 2019 alone, immigrants in Ottawa County contributed $335.3 million in spending power, and paid $72.9 million in federal taxes."

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — New research from New American Economy shows the role that immigrants play in Ottawa County.

According to the report, "In 2019 alone, immigrants in Ottawa County contributed $335.3 million in spending power, and paid $72.9 million in federal taxes and $38.7 million in state and local taxes."

Immigrants in Ottawa County make up just 5.4% of the population but 28.7% of agricultural workers, 13.2% of manufacturing workers and 8.1% of STEM workers.

As of 2019, immigrants made up 5.4 percent of the county's overall population, but represented 6.8 percent of its working-age population, and 6.7 percent of its employed labor force. Immigrants in the county are 28.2 percent more likely to be working age than their U.S.-born counterparts.

Immigrants in Ottawa County help create or preserve local manufacturing jobs. Because of the role immigrants play in the workforce helping companies keep jobs on U.S. soil. Immigrants in the regions helped create or preserve approximately 700 jobs that would have otherwise vanished or moved elsewhere.

New American Economy said the report was produced as part of NAE's and Welcoming America's Gateways for Growth Challenge, which includes tailored research on the local immigrant population and technical assistance in the creation of a multi-sector strategic immigrant integration plan.