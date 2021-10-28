'Heroic' mom saves 4 kids in house fire in SE Michigan

Firefighters say Mikala Vish repeatedly went back into her Chelsea home to save the kids Tuesday.

CHELSEA, Mich. — The mother of four children is recovering from severe burns after rescuing her kids from a fire at their home in southeastern Michigan.

Firefighters say Mikala Vish repeatedly went back into her Chelsea home to save the kids Tuesday. Lt. Derek Klink calls it the “most heroic thing” he's ever seen. Vish is in a hospital with burns on more than 60% of her body.

A 6-year-old son also was badly burned. The family lost everything in the fire. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $35,000 so far.

Chelsea is in Washtenaw County, 15 miles west of Ann Arbor.

