Hesperia school resource officer helps arrest person running from traffic stop that stretched onto school grounds

Hesperia Community Schools said the person ran from a traffic stop Friday morning and entered the middle school parking lot. No students or staff were involved.

HESPERIA, Mich — A Hesperia Community Schools resource officer helped subdue a person fleeing a traffic stop who ran onto school grounds Friday morning.

The district said around 8:30 a.m., a Newaygo County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull over someone at a 4-way stop near the school.

The person ended up getting out of the car and ran into the middle school parking lot.

The deputy gave chase, initially running towards the Wesco gas station, and then the school building.

School Resource Officer Wimmer helped track the person down, subduing the person and taking them into custody.

The district said the person didn't have any weapons, and authorities took the person to the gas station for transport.

No students or staff were involved, the school said.

"We are grateful for the quick and decisive actions of the Newaygo County Sheriff's Deputy and SRO Det/Srgt Wimmer," Superintendent Bryan D. Mey said.

"Hesperia Community Schools remains committed to our first and most important priority, student safety and well being."

