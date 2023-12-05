'The kid's tough': High school fishing team raising money for teammate with brain tumor

Reeths-Puffer High School sophomore Aaron Coon was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer when he was in middle school.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A high school student from Muskegon is a bright spot in his community, despite handling an internal struggle every day.

Aaron Coon loves to fish. He's been doing it as long as he can remember.

"My entire life," says Coon.

What began as a fun hobby, though, is now an escape.

He has glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer Coon was diagnosed with a couple years ago.

Recently, another tumor was found. This one, inoperable.

"He's tougher than I ever want to be," says Kevin Carr, the head coach of the Reeths-Puffer High School fishing team. "It's nothing that I want as a burden."

Carr only met Aaron recently, but he's already become family.

"He's our community. He's on our team," says Carr. "You know, we would never we would never turn our back on somebody like that."

Through a series of different methods, the team is raising money for Aaron and his family.

"Trying to help with any immediate needs or even long term needs that they may have with finances or just getting out and enjoying life," says Carr.

And he's blown away by the community support, including multiple organizations from across the state wanting to get involved after he shared Aaron's story on Facebook.

"I was just amazed at the amount of interactions that took place with it," says Carr.

While Aaron is thankful for the support, right now he's just happy fishing.

"Fishing, hunting, art, it just kind of gets me out there," says Coon. "Just gives me a thing just to be done with stuff."

A positive outlook that wows Carr every day.

"The kids tough," says Carr.

Ruth Ann's Ice Cream in Muskegon is joining in on the support this weekend as well. On Sunday, the shop will donate 20% of all sales to Aaron's family.

