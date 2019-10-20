Two West Michigan high schools hosted marching band competitions on Saturday.

Jenison High School hosted an invitational for bands that are a part of the Michigan Competing Band Association and the Scholastic circuits. Outside the MCBA state competition, this is the largest marching band competition in Michigan.

There were 43 bands in attendance at Saturday's event.

East Kentwood High School also had a marching band competition on Saturday. Their event invited bands that are a part of the Scholastic circuit.

It featured 26 bands from across the state that performed on the field of Falcon Stadium.

The state-level MCBA competition will be on Nov. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit.

