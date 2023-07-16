High-speed chase, car crashes into Ottawa Co. house after police try to pull over suspects

Police attempted to chase three suspect vehicles after callers spotted them trying to get into cars. Two cars got away, and one crashed into a house.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three police chases end with a car into an Ottawa County home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police received calls about suspects looking into cars and trying to get in near Lake Michigan Drive and Avery.

Police saw the three suspect vehicles, a Kia minivan, a black Jeep and a black Tahoe, leaving the area of 74th and Lake Michigan. They attempted to follow them.

The silver van and black Tahoe continued east on Lake Michigan Drive. Police ended the chase after the cars reached speeds over 110 mph and driving became erratic.

The black Jeep went south on 48th Avenue and tried to go east on Fillmore when it crashed, hitting a house. The suspects tried to run away.

After a short foot chase, the suspects were taken into custody. They are juveniles, police say.

The two will be lodged at Ottawa County Juvenile Detention for home invasion, unlawful driving away automobile, flee and elude and larceny from vehicles.

The house that was hit did not have any people inside at the time of the crash.

One suspect received stitches for a cut on his finger.

The case remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.