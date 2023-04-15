A dream 18 years in the making, first-of-its-kind tea room opens on Wealthy

A mental health professional needed a passion project. Eighteen years in the making, she opened West Michigan's first high tea room.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An idea nearly decades in the making finally came to fruition this week, in the form of a first-of-its-kind café that opened on Wealthy Street in Eastown.

"It's surreal that an idea 18 years ago, turned into this," said Melissa Langley. “I'm filling a hole in the market that the market didn't know that it was missing.”

Langley’s day job is a mental health professional. After some heavier days with clients, she needed a passion project in her life.

She describes herself as her clients' 'paid best friend.'

"I love my work. It's a privilege, but I wanted to do something creative," said Langley.

After their ribbon cutting on Thursday, she can proudly say she's the owner of High Tea in Grand Rapids.

It's a tea room with a taste of England right here in West Michigan.

“I wanted to make it just a really beautiful estate kind of feel to it," said Langley. “We're very proud of our scones. We've been told they're quite authentic.”

She says it’s a way of practicing what she preaches.

“I want to be an example to my patients, I want to be an example to anyone who dares to dream," she said.

Langley wants to space to be one for mindfulness.

“Come in, have conversation in a really beautiful space, take your time. And just enjoy where you are in the moment," she said.

After just one week open, it's already beloved by visitors.

“They said they've been waiting. We've been waiting for a tea room, we've had to drive to Niles or we've had to drive to Chicago," she said.

The grand opening gave Langley a chance to stop and smell the scones.

"It was just, it was amazing. Like we did this, we built this," she smiled.

