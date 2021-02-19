High-tech Fish Fry Friday

COVID-19 forces local fish fryers to think outside the box for annual fundraiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve finally made it to the first Friday of Lent, which means it’s Fish Fry Friday! Of course, things will look a little different this year, in light of COVID-19.

Participating locations are offering take-out only. The folks from Saint James Catholic Church in Montague are once again teaming up with the Knights of Columbus, and this year, it’s a high-tech fish fry.

“We have online ordering, and it’s all computerized,” Tom Bart, fish fry leader for the Knights of Columbus, said. “You just go online with your charge card and order. Then, when you come here, we park you at a designated post. Text us to tell us where you are, and we bring your food out to you. We have volunteer runners that are really running to get your food. That’s how it’s set up differently, and it’s a hard job. It’s really hard changing from what we’ve been doing for 28 years.”

A test run was done last week, and everything went fine, Bart said. He added that 100% of the proceeds get distributed to those in need. All told, more than a dozen local charities will benefit from the weekly event which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through the end of March.

To take part in the tradition that spans nearly 30 years, click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.