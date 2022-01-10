See the hilarious names of West Michigan's snowplows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is officially here in West Michigan, and while the snowy weather makes the roads a hazard, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has found a way to have fun with it.
About a year ago, MDOT announced its effort to name all of the snowplows in each of its eight regions.
In the Grand Region, which covers the Grand Rapids area, MDOT has selected a hilarious or clever name for each of its 39 plows. From "Aaron Brr, Sir" to "The Great and Plowerful Oz," the MDOT team has immaculate taste in winter-themed puns.
A list of their plow names can be viewed below:
- Aaron Brr, Sir
- Applesauce
- Arctic Fox
- Auntie Arctica
- Baby Snowda
- Cheerio, Snow!
- Clearing Present Danger
- Clementine
- Derek Sleeter
- Driftcatcher
- Fast and Flurryous
- Flake Michigan
- Frost Responder
- Gladiator of the Great Lakes
- Glitter Gator
- Grind Line
- Heikki Lunta
- Icicle
- Jon Bon Snowi
- King of Winter
- Lumi
- Marshmallow
- Mitten Muscle
- Mr. Salty Pants
- Newaygo River Roadster
- Northstar
- Plowderpuff
- Plownelope
- Rupert Slushington IV
- Scooper McGavin
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snow Rapids
- Snow Wolf
- Snows Buddies Business
- Sparky
- The Big LePlowski
- The Great and Plowerful Oz
- The Scrape Gatsby
- Thunder Blade
A full list of Michigan's plow names can be found here.
