See the hilarious names of West Michigan's snowplows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is officially here in West Michigan, and while the snowy weather makes the roads a hazard, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has found a way to have fun with it.

About a year ago, MDOT announced its effort to name all of the snowplows in each of its eight regions.

In the Grand Region, which covers the Grand Rapids area, MDOT has selected a hilarious or clever name for each of its 39 plows. From "Aaron Brr, Sir" to "The Great and Plowerful Oz," the MDOT team has immaculate taste in winter-themed puns.

A list of their plow names can be viewed below:

Aaron Brr, Sir

Applesauce

Arctic Fox

Auntie Arctica

Baby Snowda

Cheerio, Snow!

Clearing Present Danger

Clementine

Derek Sleeter

Driftcatcher

Fast and Flurryous

Flake Michigan

Frost Responder

Gladiator of the Great Lakes

Glitter Gator

Grind Line

Heikki Lunta

Icicle

Jon Bon Snowi

King of Winter

Lumi

Marshmallow

Mitten Muscle

Mr. Salty Pants

Newaygo River Roadster

Northstar

Plowderpuff

Plownelope

Rupert Slushington IV

Scooper McGavin

Sleetwood Mac

Snow Rapids

Snow Wolf

Snows Buddies Business

Sparky

The Big LePlowski

The Great and Plowerful Oz

The Scrape Gatsby

Thunder Blade

A full list of Michigan's plow names can be found here.

