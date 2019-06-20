GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tired of going to job fairs but coming up short? A hiring event in Grand Rapids may change that.

LINC Up is hosting its 2nd Pop Up Job Shop event of this year on Thursday, June 20 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the LINC Up Gallery, 341 Hall St. SE. 

The job event bridges the gap between employers and potential employers while turning the job searching process into a fun and accessible experience.

There will be 19 employers at the event ready to either interview or hire on the spot:

  • Speedway
  • Adecco
  • Moka
  • Elwood Staffing
  • Hope Network
  • Express Professionals
  • Embassy Suites
  • Job Post
  • Hyatt Place
  • AHC Hospitality
  • EG Workforce Solutions
  • Grand Rapids Public Schools 
  • West MI Works
  • Mixed Staffing
  • Management Business Solutions
  • D.A. Blodgett-St. John's
  • City of Grand Rapids
  • Goodwill

For more information, visit LINC Up's Facebook event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.