GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tired of going to job fairs but coming up short? A hiring event in Grand Rapids may change that.
LINC Up is hosting its 2nd Pop Up Job Shop event of this year on Thursday, June 20 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the LINC Up Gallery, 341 Hall St. SE.
The job event bridges the gap between employers and potential employers while turning the job searching process into a fun and accessible experience.
There will be 19 employers at the event ready to either interview or hire on the spot:
- Speedway
- Adecco
- Moka
- Elwood Staffing
- Hope Network
- Express Professionals
- Embassy Suites
- Job Post
- Hyatt Place
- AHC Hospitality
- EG Workforce Solutions
- Grand Rapids Public Schools
- West MI Works
- Mixed Staffing
- Management Business Solutions
- D.A. Blodgett-St. John's
- City of Grand Rapids
- Goodwill
For more information, visit LINC Up's Facebook event.
