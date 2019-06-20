GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tired of going to job fairs but coming up short? A hiring event in Grand Rapids may change that.

LINC Up is hosting its 2nd Pop Up Job Shop event of this year on Thursday, June 20 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the LINC Up Gallery, 341 Hall St. SE.

The job event bridges the gap between employers and potential employers while turning the job searching process into a fun and accessible experience.

There will be 19 employers at the event ready to either interview or hire on the spot:

Speedway

Adecco

Moka

Elwood Staffing

Hope Network

Express Professionals

Embassy Suites

Job Post

Hyatt Place

AHC Hospitality

EG Workforce Solutions

Grand Rapids Public Schools

West MI Works

Mixed Staffing

Management Business Solutions

D.A. Blodgett-St. John's

City of Grand Rapids

Goodwill

For more information, visit LINC Up's Facebook event.

