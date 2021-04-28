Hiring event hoping to employ 500 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids announced they will be hosting a week long "hiring extravaganza" to help fill 500 positions in the Grand Rapids area.
The event runs from May 3 to May 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1760 44th St SW #10 in Wyoming. Those seeking employment can call to schedule a phone interview or stop by in person.
Over 500 light industrial positions are available for more than 100 employers in the Grand Rapids area.
Top Job Openings Include:
• Machine Operator - $15-$18.75/hr
• Inspector - $14-$17/hr
• Medical Manufacturer Assembly - $16/hr
• Forklift Driver - $15-$17/hr
• Warehouse Worker - $14-$16/hr
• Delivery Driver - $15-$18/hr
• Countertop Installer - $15/hr
• Grounds/Maintenance - $14-$15/hr
• Production Worker - $14-$18/hr
• Painter / Stainer / Finisher - $14-$16/hr
• General Labor - $13-$15/hr
• CNC Machine Operator - $16-$17.50/hr
• Sewer/Upholstery - $15-$20/hr
• Press Operator - $18/hr
• Cleaner - $13-$14/hr
• Electrical Assembly - $14-$14.50/hr
• Mechanical Assembly - $15-$16/hr
• Shipping & Receiving - $14-$16/hr
• Packaging Operator - $15-$17/hr
• Foundry General Labor - $16/hr
You can schedule your interview here.
