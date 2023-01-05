Historic church catches fire in Ionia County

Multiple crews are on scene at Zion United Methodist Church after it caught fire Thursday evening.

IONIA, Mich. — Multiple crews are on scene at Zion United Methodist Church after it caught fire Thursday evening.

The church is located at 423 West Washington Street in Ionia County.

It is unclear at this time if anyone as inside the church when the building caught fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

The church has known many names and served many worshippers since it was built in 1886.

It went by the Zion Church of Evangelical Association from its inception, up to 1946 when the Evangelical Church merged with the United Brethren Church and became The Evangelical United Brethren Church.

Then in 1968, the Evangelical United Brethren merged with the United Methodist church and we became Zion United Methodist Church.

It is unclear at this time if the building is a total loss.

