GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young property manager has announced plans to restore an old Grand Rapids theater.

Marcus Ringnalda shared his plans on Facebook to bring a dilapidated building on South Division Avenue back to life. It was previously known as the Regent and closed back the 1960s. Ringnalda says it also spent time as a music venue, dance club and youth center.

Ringnalda said the building started as the Four Star Theater and it's coming back.

According to a post on the Four Star Theater Facebook page, Ringnalda purchased the building in the summer of 2017 and in 2019, left his full-time job to focus on efforts to restore the historic building.

Now, he hopes to bring some community pride to the Burton Heights neighborhood, as well as create spaces for neighborhood and business meetings.

Follow the Four Star Theater Facebook page for a look at behind the scenes of the project and continued updates from Ringnalda.

