Hit and run crash kills bicyclist in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run Sunday evening in Kalamazoo, police say.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Gull Road in Comstock Township. Police responded to the scene after receiving a call about a vehicle striking a bicyclist.

Upon arrival, authorities determined that the suspect vehicle had fled the area. The vehicle is described as a yellow Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe. Police say the vehicle should have front end damage.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

