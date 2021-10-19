Hit-and-run crash leaves 19-year-old jogger seriously injured in Grand Rapids

The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Rockford, was taken to an area hospital. Authorities are now searching for a Kia Sorrento.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A young woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue NW. Police responded to the area on reports of a jogger struck by a white SUV, which then fled the scene.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Rockford, was taken to an area hospital. Police say she was last known to be in serious condition.

Investigators with the GRPD Traffic Unit responded to the crash to examine the scene and reconstruct the crash. Evidence recovered suggests the suspect vehicle may be a Kia Sorrento.

Witnesses described seeing a male driver in the car at the time of the crash. The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators:

Sergeant Rob Veenstra (616) 456-3771. rveenstr@grcity.us

Officer Justin Ewald (616) 456-4282. jewald@grcity.us

Officer Anthony Bailey (616) 456-3938. abailey@grcity.us

Anonymous tips may be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

