KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police are looking for the driver of a sport utility vehicle who struck and injured a Kentwood woman in a wheelchair.

Lynette Lawrence Moore, 63, was hit and knocked over Monday afternoon at the entrance to the Southwood Village Manufactured Housing Community off Division Avenue. Her husband says she was coming home from a doctor’s appointment. The driver of the SUV that hit the wheelchair did not stop.

“My wife was coming off of the bus coming into the park and there was a hit-and-run driver that knocked her over and put a big gash in her leg,” said husband Phillip Moore. “Had to take her to the hospital.”

Witnesses say the hit and run vehicle was a silver SUV and the last three digits on the license plate are 9-7-9.

A nearby business may have surveillance camera video that could help police identify the driver.

“People should be more alert pulling out of any place or pulling into any place,” said Moore. “People just don’t care about people in wheelchairs.”

