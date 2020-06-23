88-year-old victim of Allegan County hit-and-run dies

Police are still looking for the driver.

Family of Jean Beaty told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday night that the 88-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Allegan County on June 13. She had been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident.

Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

Beaty liked to walk along the roads near her home in Clyde Township. She was found around 4:30 p.m. on the roadside of 117th Avenue near 56th Street.

There is no evidence that weather played any part in the crash, said Road Patrol Sgt. Mike Brown with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

"Whether someone was not paying attention on the roadway and accidentally struck her and decided to continue on, we don't know," Brown said.

The accident area is sparsely populated. Brown said no witnesses have come forward with information.

Beaty's family says there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 ext. 4355 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.