Day-use area in Hoffmaster State Park reopens Friday

More closures are coming to the state park this summer and into 2024 to upgrade more areas.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Several federally-funded improvement projects at state parks across Michigan are being completed this summer, including a popular West Michigan destination.

The day-use area of P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon is reopening Friday after months of construction to improve the site.

The construction started back in April to repave roads and parking lots, improve the shoulder on the beach road to allow for safer pedestrian and cyclist paths and add a partially completed bike path. The project also added speed bumps and two lanes for inbound traffic.

The construction was part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan, which was signed in March 2022 and allocates American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Of that funding, $250 million was earmarked for improvements to Michigan's state parks.

Hoffmaster State Park received about $6.4 million in funding for the upgrades.

The funds disbursed by ARPA must be committed to projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

To continue these efforts, the park's modern campground will be closing Friday through the end of the 2023 camping season. Officials plan to improve sewer and water lines, rebuild the campground roads and finish the bike path.

There are plans to upgrade the state park's bathroom facilities and Gillette Visitor Center as soon as 2024.

To learn more about the projects and Hoffmaster State Park, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.