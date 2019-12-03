GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Hold your babies close because tomorrow is not promised.”

That is the message from the family of a 3-year-old killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near White Cloud.

Alaya Melchor is the toddler who died in the collision. Her sister has a concussion and stitches and her 5-year-old brother has a fractured skull and broken bones. He was just transferred from intensive care to a hospital room.

They were all hurt when police say an 18-year-old driving a pickup truck ran the stop sign at the intersection of E. Baseline Rd. and smashed into their vehicle.

“They had a day planned,” said their Aunt Natasha Wilson. “My sister had to work that day but Casey, their father, had made plans with the kids and didn’t want to cancel them. An 18-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign and t-boned them.”

To cover some of the funeral and medical expenses a GoFundMe page was set up for the family. Other groups and organizations are also pledging to help. The family says they are very grateful for the support.

"You know, the last time I saw Alaya I didn't think that was going to be the last time," said Wilson. “We are just being there for everyone now, that’s all we can do."

