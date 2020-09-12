x
Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.

Virginia drivers will still be allowed to talk on the phone but could face a $125 fine if they get caught holding the device while driving.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RICHMOND, Va. — It will soon be illegal in Virginia to hold a phone while driving. WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the new state law takes effect in January. 

Drivers can still talk on the phone. But they cannot hold the device. Drivers who are caught face a fine of $125. 

Authorities say that making the practice illegal and enforceable is an important step toward reducing deaths on the road. 

Researchers at Virginia Tech found that 80% of all crashes involve driver inattention. Last year, 23,000 crashes in Virginia were attributed to distracted driving.

