Car drives into large construction hole at Grand Rapids shopping center

Crews at the scene say they were fixing a water line when a driver didn't see the hole and drove directly into it. No one was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders are working to retrieve a car after the driver accidentally drove into a large hole at a Grand Rapids shopping center.

Crews at the scene say they were fixing a water line when the driver didn't see the hole and drove directly into it. No one was injured.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at The Shops at Centerpoint, located at 3665 28th Street SE. The affected area was near the Planet Fitness in the strip mall.

There was heavy flooding in the parking lot from the broken water line at the time of the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.