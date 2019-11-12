GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GFIA) is bustling with holiday travel and the sounds of the season by local choirs.

The 25th annual Holiday Music Festival will take place this week. It started Dec. 9 and will run until Friday, Dec. 13 at the Airport Grand Hall. Daily performances run from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A total of 21 West Michigan choirs are scheduled to sing a variety of holiday music during the festival. Local choirs representing public, charter, and private schools will sing 20-minute song sets throughout the day.

"We know the hustle and bustle of the season can sometimes get in the way of us stopping to enjoy the season's cheer and spirit," said GFIA President & CEO Tory Richardson. All the performances are free to enjoy.

Santa Claus will also stop by the Ford Airport before heading back to the North Pole for some last-minute work with his elves. Santa will be at the airport on Friday, Dec. 13 from 1 until 3 p.m. Photos with Santa are free, but the airport says visitors are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to Toys for Tots and La Mejor Radio's Annual Toy Drive

