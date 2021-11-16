Holland 19-year-old drowns at Kollen Park

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, after hours of searching, the body was found in about 10 feet of water with sonar equipment.

HOLLAND, Mich — The body of a 19-year-old Holland resident was recovered Tuesday morning from the water at Kollen Park.

Holland Police and Fire units responded to Kollen Park around 9:50 p.m. Monday. Information was given that a person went off the dock into the water. Personal items belonging to the person were found on the dock and the Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Dive Team were immediately called.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, after hours of searching, the body was found in about 10 feet of water with sonar equipment. The divers were able to bring the deceased in from the water and identify them as a 19-year-old from Holland.

The drowning is currently under investigation, but police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

