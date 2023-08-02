Holland ballot proposal offers more access to lake, increased tourism opportunities

On May 2, voters will decide on whether the City of Holland can move forward with a sale that would help in the development of waterfront property.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Holland is putting a decision before the voters on May 2.

The vote would allow the City and partners to move forward with the sale, or land swap, that includes a 2.24-acre parcel at 255 Kollen Park Drive and a 17.26-acre parcel of of land at 64 Pine Avenue, or the old James De Young coal-fired electric site. Both properties sit on the bank of Lake Macatawa.

"The vote in most simple terms allows the city to proceed with selling property that allows the proposal we have from the developer, to then really start just like any other development in the city would otherwise happen," said Holland City Manager Keith Van Beek.

According to Van Beek, Verplank Dock Co. would relocate as part of the land swap to James De Young site, with the proposed development of a hotel, a marina and a dock for cruise ships where Verplank currently sits now.

"I think it's going to be very good for the City of Holland. It's going to provide the community a different type of access to the waterfront than they have had before," said Mayor Nathan Bocks.

Developer GDK Properties would develop the the site that would bring more tourism to Holland, according to Mayor Bocks.

"We've had cruise ships that come to the Muskegon area and we've put those folks on busses, driven them down to Holland where they spend the day in Holland, then they turn right back around and get on the cruise ship in Muskegon," said Bocks.

"So, we're interested in having those cruise ships come here and what it's going to do is provide a connection from the water to our downtown, but also from our downtown to the water. We're going to have the opportunity for tourists and residents alike to be able to enjoy those amenities that have been disconnected from one another before."

The vote on the ballot would need 60 percent approval to pass.

