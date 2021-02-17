Holland businesses donate $10,000 to local nonprofits

Customers also donated 600 pounds of food to benefit Community Action House during the event.

HOLLAND, Mich — Downtown Holland businesses are giving back to nonprofit organizations in their community.

Close to 40 stores agreed to donate 10% of their sales from the first Saturday of February as part of the annual "Big Give." Today it was announced that those donations totaled $10,000.

Organizers say many local businesses are struggling themselves, but they still wanted to do this as a way to thank the community for their support.

