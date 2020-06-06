Holland Department of Public Safety searching for missing 26-year-old

Sleiman was last seen June 1 in the area of Lakewood and Douglas in Holland Township.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 26-year-old male.

The missing person is named Jake Sleiman, who was reported as a voluntary missing person by his family. They said he was last seen June 1 in the area of Lakewood and Douglas in Holland Township.

The family believes Sleiman is still in the Holland area, and they are concerned because he suffers from PTSD.

Sleiman has no vehicle and is likely traveling by foot. The family describes him as a white male with short, brown hair. He is about 5’6” tall and is a slim build at around 120 pounds. He also has Japanese symbols tattooed on his forearms.

Anyone with information about Sleiman or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150, or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

