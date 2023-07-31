2 in custody after leading deputies on pursuit following alleged domestic dispute

The suspect of the domestic dispute was found to have a firearm, deputies said.

HOLLAND, Mich — Two people are in custody after fleeing from deputies following an alleged domestic dispute in Holland Township.

Deputies say the domestic dispute happened at a home in the 3000 block of 112th Avenue on Sunday night. While deputies were on their way to the scene, a suspect left in a vehicle with a friend.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. At the intersection of Alice Street and 104th Avenue in Zeeland, the vehicle hit a fire hydrant and came to a stop.

The two people inside the vehicle fled on foot. Deputies chased the suspects and took them into custody.

The passenger of the vehicle, who was the suspect of the alleged domestic dispute, had a firearm, according to deputies.

Both suspects have been lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home. Their identities will not be released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

