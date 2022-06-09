Holland family throws fifth Family Fun Day to benefit childhood cancer research

Emerson Hoogendorn's brain tumor is now down to just 12%, and she and her family want to do whatever they can to give other children the same chance.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 10-year-old girl from Ottawa County is doing things she never could have imagined. This weekend, you'll have the chance to join alongside her as she continues her fight against childhood cancer. She's known around the community as "Emerson the Brave."

At just six-and-a-half years old, Emerson Hoogendorn was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Doctors told her family, "there's really nothing more that we can do for her. Just take her home and enjoy the time you have left with her," remembered her grandmother, Barb Francis.

Their response? "No, that's not acceptable."

Emerson was entered into a clinical trial through the University of Michigan. Now, years later, she is ten-years-old and just started 5th grade.

"She hasn't supposed to here, but she's doing great," Francis said, "and she's still doing all the things she loves to do."

Emerson's brain tumor is now down to just 12%, and she and her family want to do whatever they can to give other children the same chance.

"We want to give back to more kids to be able to have access to this medication and further the research," Francis said, "so more kids have the chance to be where Emerson is."

"There's so many kids that have passed away and haven't even had the option," she added.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., her and her family will host the 5th Annual Emerson the Brave Family Fun Day.

"We had so much support for everyone around us, we knew we had to do this again and give it back to ChadTough," said Francis.

ChadTough is an organization that gives money to childhood cancer research. Beyond that, Emerson has lemonade stands to buy toys for kids in the hospital.

"She loves doing this and loves raising money for this kind of thing," said Francis, "she's an awesome kid."

The 5th Annual Emerson the Brave Family Fun Day will have a cornhole tournament, fish bowl auction, food trucks and so much more. It's all to help fund childhood cancer research.

"It's helped my granddaughter, and I want to make sure that she stays here," Francis said. "Things like this make you more determined and passionate about life every day and not wait to do something. Just do it now."

You can learn more about the 5th Annual Emerson the Brave Family Fun Day and how you can get involved by clicking here.

