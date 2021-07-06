Holland Farmers Market to launch new program for kids this week

The Holland Farmers Market is launching a new program for kids beginning Wednesday, offering free vouchers for produce.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Beginning Wednesday, July 7, the Holland Farmers Market will be adding a new “Kids Produce Program,” which will hand out $1 coupons for children to buy fruits and vegetables of their choice at any applicable market vendor.

The program was made in collaboration with the Holland Farmers Market and their community outreach partner, the Higher Health Chiropractic. Their goal was to encourage children to adopt healthy eating habits at a young age, giving them the opportunity to by directly involving them in the decision-making process of purchasing fruits and vegetables.

Coupons will be available at the market on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be provided to children ages 12 and younger. They can pick up their vouchers at the Higher Health Chiropractic table.

The vendors will also be reimbursed by the chiropractic team for each coupon used at their table. The market requests that children only ask for one coupon in the 2021 season.

