Police investigating Friday night shooting at Holland gas station

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting, and the suspect is now in custody.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Holland gas station Friday night.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. at a Shell gas station on N River Avenue. A small altercation had taken place between two men, resulting in one of the men firing a round at the other man's vehicle, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, but was located by police a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Holland man, is being held at the Ottawa County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police say the two men did not know each other and no one was injured in the incident.

Ottawa County Police are now investigating the cause of the shooting.

