Holland family goes viral acting out scenes from 'Frozen'

Remy Willink and her dad's rendition of a song from "Frozen", calling out snow in April, went viral on TikTok with more than 5 million views.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Spring in West Michigan can often feel like "an eternal winter."

Which is exactly what Elsa in the Disney movie "Frozen" brings to the town of Arendelle.

A Holland family's TikTok video has gone viral, calling out snow in April. With more than 5 million views on the app, the video shows Joshua Willink and his daughter, Remy, performing a song from Frozen. The caption reads, "the real reason spring hasn't sprung yet in the midwest."

"We don’t really do it for the views or likes or comments," said Joshua. "We just do it because it’s just our outlet to be creative and have fun."

The video was actually filmed a few years ago for family and friends, when Remy was 4 years old. When snow hit the ground this past week, the family decided to upload it to their TikTok account.

When Remy, now 7, saw the snow on the ground recently, she knew where it came from.

"I think I kinda felt like I was controlling it," said Remy.

Still her favorite Disney character, Remy and Elsa have many similarities. She likes how Elsa can freeze things and is tough.

"It’s been fun to see how encouraging the comments are," said Carrie Willink, Remy's mom, "how uplifting they are. It’s been a light in Michigan with all the dreariness and all the snow."

Now, however, Remy would make it summer if she could control the weather. She is looking forward to flowers, camping with friends and family and paddle boarding.

As for when Elsa, or rather Remy, will bring spring to stay?

"Maybe in a few days," she said.

Of course, Remy cannot actually control the weather. Stay up to date on the latest conditions with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE meteorologists.

