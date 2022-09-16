Holland High’s shortened season ends with defeat, with plans of stronger return

In their fourth and final week, Holland High School's final game ended with a ruthless defeat that left parents hoping the program will have more seniors next year.

HOLLAND, Michigan — After it was announced their high school football team’s season would be cut short last week, Holland High School fell to Zeeland West in a 56-0 loss, making their season score 0-4.

The decision to pull out of the 2022 season was tied to a lack of players. A release by Holland Public Schools on Sept. 6 stated the difficult decision was to help protect their current players from possible injury and foster growth for the program for next year.

“I know that they'll leave everything they have out here and I'm excited to see them compete one last time,” said Holland High athletic director Blake Muller ahead of the game against the Dux. “We're really excited to see the community come out in support as they as they have already so far this year and in the past and look forward to sending off our seniors one last time with a with a great crowd here.”

Turnout was strong for their fourth game, with special recognition to the school’s senior football players, cheerleaders and band members.

It's kind of a bittersweet moment,” said Mike Morin, father of senior player Donal Morin. “He's been playing his whole life, and this will be his last game, and the sad part about is the season has been cut short, you know, we're kind of sad about that.”

While many had anticipated a loss against the Duz, Mike and his wife made a point to continue supporting the Dutch.

“Some of those kids that I call sons on the team, too,” he said, looking at next year with high spirits. “I think it's on the rise. I think we got some sophomores and freshmen that are coming up, and I think we're gonna have a good group, and the coach is awesome. I mean, the new coach has a great relationship with our kids. He's awesome.”