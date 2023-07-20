No one injured after shots fired at Holland home

Residents were home at the time and reported seeing two suspects running from the area after the shots were fired.

HOLLAND, Michigan — No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a Holland home early Thursday morning.

Holland police say the shots were reported around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and Maple Avenue. Residents were home at the time and reported seeing two suspects running from the area after the shots were fired.

No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Information can also be reported to Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

