Holland homicide victim identified as young mother

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Police Department has identified the suspect and victim of Sunday’s homicide.

Police say Katherine Rutgers, 25, was found dead in her home on W 9th Street around 9 p.m. Her death was ruled a homicide.

28-year-old Enrique Estrada III, also of Holland, was identified as the suspect in the case. Police say he knew Rutgers well.

After three days of investigation, Estrada III was arrested and later arraigned on a single count of open murder with bond denied.

According to Rutgers' family, she was the mother of two young daughters. The family has set up a fundraiser for the girls and says the money raised will go toward any medical expenses and costs to raise them.

