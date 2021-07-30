Holland Hospital employees and new hires to receive $3 more per hour

Hospital administration hopes the incentive inspires more qualified individuals to come work for them.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new employee incentive program at Holland Hospital will give employees and new hires $3 more per hour for a limited time, staff announced Tuesday. Employees can expect the extra pay through September.

“Our goal has always been to hire skilled and dedicated employees who are looking for a great place to work,” says Sandra Trammell, vice president of Human Resources at the Hospital.

“This program is designed to recognize the exceptional work of our current staff and also encourage those who are seeking a new position or positive work culture or thinking about a career change to consider joining our team.”

Holland Hospital has openings in full and part-time positions. They’re hiring in both clinical and support areas.

To learn more about the job opportunities and to apply, visit their website here.

