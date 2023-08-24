Holland Hospital unveils new resource for sports injuries

The Sports Injury Care Finder can help point athletes and community members in the right direction when it comes to sports injury care.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As football and other fall sports ramp up for the year, so will the risk of sports injuries.

Holland Hospital just launched a new resource, the Sports Injury Care Finder, to help connect athlete's with those who handle that type of care.

"To our knowledge (it) doesn't really exist anywhere else and it helps people identify what their injury is, how severe it is and then how soon or immediate they need to seek care," said Dr. Matt Hilton, sports medicine physician with Holland Hospital. "So they need to go to the ER right away. It tells them that or if we think it's appropriate to wait a little a few days and see one of our sports medicine doctors, it tells you that as well, and then you can make an appointment right away online, it takes a few minutes.

But before you have to use it, there are some things you can do to prevent common injuries like cramps.

Dr. Hilton recommends hydrating, and not just before game time.

I always recommend starting at least 24 hours before your event, prepping for your hydration very intentionally, if not 48 hours before your event," said Dr. Hilton. "So for example, we've got we've got football tonight. Ideally, those athletes were getting ready for their hydration last night and not trying to do it today."