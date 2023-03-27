Man in custody following pursuit, crash on I-196

The 20-year-old Holland man has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit along I-196 late Sunday night.

The pursuit started around 10:20 p.m. when Holland police located a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. The driver fled, and Ottawa County deputies took over the pursuit as the vehicle got onto I-196 at Byron Road.

Deputies stopped pursuing the vehicle soon after due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was later found crashed in the median west of 32nd Avenue, according to authorities. The driver ran, and was tracked down by a K9 unit and arrested.

He has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Holland. He has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges. His name will not be released at this time.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

