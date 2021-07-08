Holland man arrested for driving under the influence kicks in police car windshield

The man was found standing next to his crashed vehicle in a ditch. He was arrested for driving under the influence and malicious destruction of police property.

UNION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Marshall Post troopers responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch on Saturday, July 3, in Union Township. At the scene, they arrested a 31-year-old Holland man for driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol and damaging a patrol car.

Around 8 p.m. officers arrived at a ditch on Adolph Road. They spotted a man standing next to the crashed vehicle.

After investigating the man, officers determined he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was traveling south before losing control, crossing the centerline and crashing into the ditch.

The driver was examined by a Drug Recognition expert and was subsequently arrested. As he was handcuffed and placed in the front passenger seat of the patrol car, he used his feet to kick the windshield. He successfully damaged the glass.

The Holland man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and malicious destruction of police property. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment. He is currently at Branch County jail.

