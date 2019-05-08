HOLLAND, Michigan — He is calling it an "epic adventure." Nick Hobson, 38, of Holland will take off this week for a 55-mile swim across Lake Michigan.

The swim will take him between 30 to 40 hours, starting in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and ending in Ludington.

The swim will raise money for The Pink Fund, a Michigan based nonprofit that supports women undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and The Mike Daley Swim Fund, a nonprofit that helps teach people how to swim that may otherwise lack access due to financial means.

According to his website, Hobson swims several times a week at the Holland Aquatic Center and regularly in Lake Michigan during the summer months.

If successful, he will become only the second person to successfully swim this route after Jim Dreyer’s crossing in 1998.

Hobson will be supported on this adventure by several friends and swimmers, plus a medic for safety. You can follow him on his journey on Facebook.

