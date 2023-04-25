West Michigan man to appear on Wheel of Fortune soon: 'Couldn't have happened to a better person.”

Chris Johnson has been keeping a secret for weeks — and he thinks it's finally time to solve the puzzle of where you'll see him Friday.

MACATAWA, Mich. — A West Michigan man is making his national TV debut — and after keeping it a secret for weeks, he would finally like to solve the puzzle of where you'll see him on Friday.

Chris Johnson is a born-and-raised Holland man living part-time in his family's Macatawa cottage.

Johnson is the life of the party and loves to talk, so he can’t wait to tell you what’s in store for him.

“He'll sit at the bar, instant friends, to the left and to the right,” his daughter, Jessica Johnson, said.

He's always been an avid puzzle solver.

“He's always got a crossword puzzle laying everywhere with a pen on it, it drives my mom nuts," Jessica explained.

He was watching his favorite show for decades, Wheel of Fortune, when he got a phone call.

“I watched it for years, and my kids would see me answering the questions," said Chris. “I'm still undefeated at home. Let's put it that way.”

He couldn't believe who was on the other line.

“I got on Wheel of Fortune, I became a contestant," Chris explained.

He called his daughter. She says she knew something was going on immediately.

“I'm just kind of waiting for it. There's a pause. And he's like, 'I'm going to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune!' I was like, 'I knew it!' I like, freaked out," she said.

Chris had ten days to get out to California for filming, but his wife had just got out of a surgery two days prior.

“I don't think you get a second bite of the apple,” he said.

So, they hopped on a plane. Johnson says he had mixed emotions every day leading up to the show.

“When I became a contestant, all of a sudden, I was more nervous on my couch, answering the questions because I felt like I have to be good at it," he said.

“He was excited meet Pat. It was really cute," said Jessica.

He says his first few moments in the studio, he wondered if the whole thing was a dream — he said everything was "bigger" and "brighter" than it appears on TV.

Chris says he was starstruck by his surroundings.

“Pat is one of the funniest people you're ever going to meet." he said. “My wife said [Vanna White] was just wonderful, just sweet and kind and asked her if she's, you know, okay. And if she's warm enough, because the studio gets cold.”

Chris had to wait in the Jeopardy studio before his game was filmed, where crew members explained the ramifications of cheating on the show.

“When it came time for my show to be taped, they actually sent someone to sit next to my wife on the studio floor to make sure she's not you know, giving me little sounds like that," he laughed.

Next, he got to watch the four games lined up before his and met with his competitors.

“They're your friends. And they're also kind of your enemy, you know?" laughed Chris. "It's a little bit of like gunfighters sizing each other up.”

Then, the gameplay began.

“I would act like I got the puzzle real early and kind of mutter under my breath to kind of get their attention. You know, I wanted to be a bit of an intimidator," he said.

There were some unique aspects to being a contestant he wasn't expecting.

“At 69 years old, and I still had to ask for permission to go to the bathroom,” he laughed.

His show was filmed during the show’s Star Wars Week. Johnson thinks he was chosen because of a story he told in his audition tape. You may hear a similar anecdote on his show appearance.

“I manifested this thing," he said.

Years ago, Johnson was in a charity golf match where the winner got a car.

“I was all excited because I'm gonna get this three-year lease on a new Toyota, I can upgrade my vehicle," he said.

Johnson ended up winning — but not in the way he wanted.

“At the award ceremony, they gave me my prize, and it was a toy Yoda," he said.

His daughter thinks there’s no one more deserving to have their dream come true.

“He's worked so hard in his life," she said. “I was so proud, and he literally was in lights on the stage and just shining.”

Johnson got tearful with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, describing how loved he's felt through this process.

“People don't even know if I've won a nickel," he said. “These are tears of joy.”

No matter the outcome of the show, to Johnson, the community having his back along the way is the biggest fortune of all.

“The whole thing's just been a gas," he said. “We decided we were going to have fun. And by gosh, we did."

The show will air Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

The Johnsons are hosting watch parties at restaurants and bars all over downtown Saugatuck to celebrate. They say all are welcome.

“I felt like I'd already won. And I did. I won. I won big," Chris smiled.

