Holland mayor meets Netherlands Prime Minister, reaffirming 'long-standing' relationship

That's one happy mayor.
Credit: City of Holland
Holland mayor Nathan Bocks meeting the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

HAGUE, Netherlands — Holland's mayor made quite the journey for a meeting this week.

Nathan Bocks, who was elected for his first term in 2019, traveled to the Netherlands to meet Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday. The two met at The Hague, where Rutte's office is located, to celebrate their cultural connection. 

“The meeting reaffirms Holland’s long-standing relationship with the Netherlands," said Mayor Bocks. 

Credit: City of Holland
Mayor Bocks and his wife, Elizabeth, meeting with the Prime Minister.

Holland's history is deeply rooted in Dutch culture, with over a quarter of the West Michigan city's population identifying as having Dutch descent

As part of Holland's International Relations project, Bocks traveled to the Netherlands to build a "friendship cultural connection" with the city of Assen, his office said. 

    

