Holland mom channels her grief to create Blossoms of Joy in honor of her daughter

Jessica Resheske created Blossoms of Joy after losing her daughter at 19 weeks.

A Holland woman is using her flower business to make the world a more joyful and beautiful place after one of life's toughest tragedies left her in the depths of despair.

13 On Your Side's Meredith TerHaar explains how her grief turned into hope and, eventually, celebration.

"These are the mini bouquets for the farmers market," explains Jessica Resheske as she selects some flowers to create a beautiful, small arrangement.

For Jessica, these beautiful blooms are so much more than just flowers...they are part of her precious daughter's legacy.

"I was 19 weeks pregnant when I lost her unexpectedly. We named her Joy and after we lost her I was in a really dark place of grief and sadness. I decided that I needed to pull myself out of this darkness and I was watching a show one day and this woman was creating these flower crowns and I just got this overwhelming feeling that that was what I needed to do...I needed to honor my Joy and start this bouquet business," explained Joy.

That day she and her husband bought a trailer and came up with the name "Blossoms of Joy" on the drive home.

"Creating bouquets for others who have lost a loved one is just..it just comes full circle, the loss...there is a huge amount of pain...and you don't realize how many other women have gone through it until you open up and share stories of loss. Knowing that you are not alone and you can get through this pain and you can be stronger together by empowering each other. That grief will always be there but you can live with it and you can walk with others."

She makes flower crowns, arrangements large and small, all in celebration of her Joy who will be part of her forever.

"It's hard because I would rather have her here but I can see her working in many ways in my life, it's like she is here with me not physically but through so many other ways...she is just my amazing angel."

She has these words for other mom's struggling with loss. "Don't hide that pain, let that pain be felt and don't run from it. It will get better, don't feel bad about feeling good again because your angel would not want you to be in pain over them, they would want you to be happy."

And soon, Jessica and her husband will welcome another angel into their lives.

"We have been blessed with another pregnancy, another baby. We feared that I wouldn't be able to carry another child. We are thrilled and happy and grateful but this pregnancy has been different than all the others because of the fear I might lose this baby. That fear is present every week."

Grief and joy existing together in a way that is hard and beautiful...just like motherhood.

"I do hope that Blossoms of Joy brings women together, celebrating our babies rather than focusing on the loss. That's what the flowers bring... that's celebrating Joy, celebrating others and bringing joy to others through her."

Jessica and Blossoms of Joy are at the Zeeland Farmers Market most Saturdays. She won't be there this week because she will be at the Flea on 7th in Grand Haven this Sunday, Aug. 1.

She also takes special orders for crowns and arrangements. Visit her Facebook page here. You can also visit her on Instagram: @blossomsofjoymi

