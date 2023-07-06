'A HUGE BLESSING' | Holland mom cries tears of joy after being surprised with new roof

Sharalee Nichols is 10 weeks from her due date and a new roof was on her list of home projects. MomsBloom, a support network for postpartum moms, made it happen.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland woman was brought to tears by a surprise guest knocking on her door.

Sharalee Nichols, a mom who is six and a half months pregnant, entered a contest from MomsBloom back in May, a support network for postpartum moms.

It was a Mother's Day giveaway for a brand new roof from Armored Roofing & Construction.

"I kind of forgotten about entering it, to be honest," Nichols laughed.

Nichols and her family moved back to Michigan seven months ago and bought their 30th Street home. She says it's a fixer upper.

"We're racing against the clock before baby arrives in 10 weeks, and on the list was getting the roof done," she said.

Representatives from MomsBloom and Armored Roofing showed up at home Wednesday with good news — she won the contest. Nichols was brought to tears.

Watch that moment here:

"Very exciting to have that one ticked off the list and such a huge blessing to our family as we prepare for another baby coming," she said.

"It's really going to bless our home."

