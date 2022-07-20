Mother facing charges in Holland Twp. crash that killed 3 young brothers

The young boys' mother is facing three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Months after a Holland mother crashed her car into a retention pond that ended in the death of her three young boys, she's now facing charges.

Leticia Gonzales was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

On Feb. 17, 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales were in the car with their mother when authorities said she veered off the road and hit a curb. The vehicle rolled and landed in a pond with several feet of water.

Their 30-year-old mother survived, but all three of the little boys did not.

13 ON YOUR SIDE previously reported the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office traffic investigation report showed drugs were suspected to be a factor in the crash.

She was virtually arraigned Wednesday in 58th District Court in Holland and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Gonzales remains in the Ottawa County Jail.

